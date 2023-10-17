5 Hezbollah fighters killed as tensions flare along the border between Lebanon and Israel
Clashes erupted Tuesday along the Lebanon-Israel border that left five Hezbollah fighters dead, marking the largest number of casualties for the militant group in a single day as tensions with Israel escalate.
Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza between the Israeli military and the Hamas militant group. Hezbollah has announced the death of 10 militants since skirmishes began.
- Complete coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- 5 Things to Know newsletter: Sign up to start your day with the biggest stories
The escalation comes amid fears that the war could spread into Lebanon, where Hezbollah has expressed strong support to the militant Palestinian group Hamas. Israel considers the heavily-armed group in Lebanon an even bigger threat than Hamas. So far, artillery exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel have been limited to several towns along the border.
Israel has threatened that if Hezbollah opens a new front, all of Lebanon will suffer the consequences.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a draw. Since then, apart from limited clashes and escalated rhetoric, Hezbollah's military caliber has significantly increased, and became a key military actor in Syria, Iraq, and elsewhere in the region.
The international community has scrambled to keep the war from extending into Lebanon, and possibly the rest of the region.
An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel on Tuesday, wounding three people, according to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed.
Hours later, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. It wasn't clear if the injured were civilians or soldiers, but Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate the area near the border with Lebanon.
Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus, the state-run National News Agency in Lebanon reported. The Israeli military said its tanks fired back into Lebanon after an anti-tank missile was launched across the border.
Two more anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon at the Yiftah kibbutz in northern Israel without any casualties, the Israeli army said, adding that it had shelled Hezbollah positions in response.
Hezbollah identified the five killed fighters as Mahmoud Baez, Hussien Fasai, Hussein al-Tawil, Mahdi Atwi and Ibrahim al-Dubuq, but didn't provide further details about their deaths. Hamas said that the bodies of three of their militants in Lebanon had been captured by the Israeli military following a cross-border operation on Oct. 9.
An Israeli army spokesperson said that air defences intercepted a drone approaching the border from Lebanon.
In separate violence earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military said it killed four militants who had attempted to plant explosive devices on a border wall between Israel and Lebanon. A video from an Israeli army reconnaissance drone showed the militants near the separation wall as they were targeted, causing an explosion.
Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the attempted cross border attack, nor did any other armed group. However, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants based in Lebanon had done so on previous occasions over the past week.
The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that it was en route to collect four bodies killed in Israeli strikes over the southern border town of Alma al-Shaab. A spokesperson declined to provide more details.
Last week, militants from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in southern Lebanon crossed the border and clashed with Israeli troops, killing three and wounding several others. The militants were killed, and the Palestinian group held funerals for two of them.
Turkiye's foreign minister, Hakkan Fidan, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, told reporters after meeting with his Lebanese counterpart that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas "might lead to greater wars."
"We are doing all we can so that the war does not spread to other countries," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Gaza Health Ministry says
Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, says that an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip has killed one of its top militant commanders.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
OPINION What should you do with an inheritance? Tips from a financial expert
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
The man behind the Carolina Reaper has just made the new world's hottest pepper
The South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that's hotter than most pepper sprays has broken his own world record with a pepper that's three times hotter.
Ottawa resident tells convoy organizers' trial he felt 'threatened' during protest
Ottawa resident Paul Jorgenson felt 'threatened' during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in winter 2022, he said in testimony today at the criminal trial of two protest organizers.
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico.
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy,' while she says they are in a 'beautiful' place
Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir.
Canada
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
Trudeau calls report of Israel airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
-
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
World
-
Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.
-
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
-
Appeals court allows Alex Murdaugh to argue for new trial because of possible jury tampering
An appeals court in South Carolina is allowing Alex Murdaugh to ask a judge to throw out his murder convictions and life sentence and get a new trial after his lawyers accused the court clerk in his trial of influencing the jury.
-
Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime remembered as kind, playful as suspect appears in court
A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities allege was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the Israel-Hamas war was being remembered as a kind child while multiple authorities investigate the attack that has become a symbol of larger struggles with hate crime in the U.S.
-
Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks
The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday because of a security scare for the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.
-
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to a New York court Tuesday to watch and deplore the civil fraud trial that threatens to disrupt his real estate empire, but he got no face-to-face encounter -- for now -- with the star witness against him.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls report of Israel airstrike on Gaza hospital 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.
-
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
-
Government plans business mission to Ukraine, introduces trade legislation
The federal government introduced today legislation to update the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement and announced plans for a business mission to the country next year.
Health
-
Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for
Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life. BE-FAST is the go-to mnemonic for identifying a stroke. It stands for balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico.
-
Upcoming 'Sesame Street' season stars Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, ASL and an octopus chef
The upcoming season of "Sesame Street" features an octopus as a chef, an exploration of American Sign Language and Quinta Brunson giving Cookie Monster a little bit of attitude.
-
Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy,' while she says they are in a 'beautiful' place
Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir.
Business
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
-
OPINION
OPINION What should you do with an inheritance? Tips from a financial expert
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, N.B., with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Raptors file motion to dismiss Knicks' lawsuit or move to arbitration
The Toronto Raptors have asked for the New York Knicks lawsuit against them to be dismissed.
-
Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels
Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium's national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a game between host Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime following a gunman fatally shooting two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins first-round match at Jiangxi Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez continues her winning ways on the WTA Tour in Asia.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.