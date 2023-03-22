5 dead, including three kids, at South Carolina home: police

A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself, officials said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Cal Cary/The Item via AP) A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself, officials said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Cal Cary/The Item via AP)

