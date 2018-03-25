

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Russian authorities say that five people including one child have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping centre in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire Sunday in the city 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

Although Russia's Investigative Committee initially said four children died in the fire, later reports on Russian news agencies quoted the committee as saying the victims were three women, a man and a child.

The reports didn't say if the victims died from burns or smoke inhalation.

State news agency Tass said nine other people were hospitalized in the blaze.