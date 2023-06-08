5 dead, dozens believed missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast

Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea during an attempt to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Associated Press, on a recent overnight expedition with the National Guard, witnessed migrants pleading to continue their journeys to Italy in unseaworthy vessels, some taking on water. (AP Photo) Migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, are stopped by Tunisian Maritime National Guard at sea during an attempt to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Associated Press, on a recent overnight expedition with the National Guard, witnessed migrants pleading to continue their journeys to Italy in unseaworthy vessels, some taking on water. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social