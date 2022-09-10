5 dead after New Zealand boat flips in possible whale strike
Five people died Saturday in New Zealand after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people aboard the boat were rescued.
Police said the 8.5-meter (28-foot) boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikoura. Police said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.
Kaikoura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce described it as a devastating and unprecedented event.
"Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including the victims and their families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel," Boyce said.
He said police divers had recovered the bodies of all those who had died. He said all six survivors were assessed to be in stable condition at a local health center, with one transferred to a hospital in the city of Christchurch as a precaution.
Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.
He said there were some sperm whales in the area and also some humpback whales traveling through.
He said locals had helped with the rescue efforts throughout the day but the mood in the town was "somber" because the water was so cold and they feared for the outcome of anybody who had fallen overboard.
Mackle said he'd thought in the past about the possibility of a boat and whale colliding, given the number of whales that frequent the region.
"It always plays on your mind that it could happen," he said, adding that he hadn't heard about any previous such accidents.
Mackle said the boat was a charter vessel typically used for fishing excursions. News agency Stuff reported the passengers belonged to a bird enthusiasts' group.
Police said they were still notifying the relatives of those who died, and couldn't yet publicly name the victims.
Vanessa Chapman told Stuff she and a group of friends had watched the rescue efforts unfold from Goose Bay, near Kaik┼ìura. She said that when she arrived at a lookout spot, she could see a person sitting atop an overturned boat waving their arms.
She said two rescue helicopters and a third local helicopter were circling before two divers jumped out. She told Stuff that the person atop the boat was rescued and a second person appeared to have been pulled from the water.
Kaikoura is a popular whale-watching destination. The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore. A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.
Compliance agency Maritime New Zealand said it sent two investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation once recovery operations had concluded.
Principal Investigator Tracy Phillips said the agency "offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
The Conservative leadership contest ends tonight and it's Pierre Poilievre's to lose
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its next leader in Ottawa tonight, after candidates and supporters spent the past seven months on its third leadership contest in six years, and expectations are high for veteran Conservative Pierre Poilievre.
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
What are the formal rules around King Charles' accession?
Charles became king immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here's a look at the centuries-old traditions and rules surrounding the accession of a new British monarch.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official book of condolences
An official book of condolences is now available online and in person for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.
The Queen's death raises an important question about the Koh-i-Noor diamond, experts say
Shortly after The Queen’s death was announced, the word "Kohinoor" started trending on Indian Twitter. Many questions were raised about the diamond’s future. CTVNews.ca looks into the deeper colonial context of whether the artifact can be returned.
Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets usually kept in sealed rooms, lock bags
Security-sealed rooms. Lock bags. And in the most rare of circumstances, the ability to handcuff a document pouch to a messenger to transport the nation's secrets. The ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured stand in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Canada
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
-
Five workers remain in hospital after explosion last week at Newfoundland refinery
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland says five of eight workers injured in a flash fire at the facility last Friday are still in hospital.
-
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
-
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old
Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.
World
-
Russia 'taken by surprise' as Ukraine advances in the east
Ukrainian officials on Saturday claimed major gains in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country's northeast, saying Ukrainian troops had cut off vital supplies to front-line hotspot.
-
Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets usually kept in sealed rooms, lock bags
Security-sealed rooms. Lock bags. And in the most rare of circumstances, the ability to handcuff a document pouch to a messenger to transport the nation's secrets. The ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured stand in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
-
U.S., Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's legal team proposed candidates Friday for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president's Florida home, but the two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have.
-
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
-
Slain Memphis teacher never finished her morning run. More than 2,000 people will finish it for her
Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran more than 13 kilometres during the predawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week.
-
5 dead after New Zealand boat flips in possible whale strike
Five people died Saturday in New Zealand after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people aboard the boat were rescued.
Politics
-
The Conservative leadership contest ends tonight and it's Pierre Poilievre's to lose
The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its next leader in Ottawa tonight, after candidates and supporters spent the past seven months on its third leadership contest in six years, and expectations are high for veteran Conservative Pierre Poilievre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | King Charles III proclaimed Canadian head of state in Ottawa ceremony
King Charles III has been proclaimed the Canadian head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
-
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
Entertainment
-
Crowds gather ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift's short film debut in Toronto
Fans crowded around the headquarters of the Toronto International Film Festival for an appearance by Taylor Swift on Friday evening, including many devotees who were unable to get tickets to the sold-out event.
-
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail
Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
Lifestyle
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
Princeton University is now free for families making under US$100,000
The considerable cost of attending one of the top American universities will now be covered for students whose parents earn less than US$100,000 per year.
Sports
-
British soccer criticized for cancelling play after Queen's death
British soccer has come under fire for its decision to postpone this weekend's round of fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with some fans questioning the move in contrast to other sports bodies who opted to let play resume.
-
Scheffler overwhelming choice as PGA Tour player of the year
Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.