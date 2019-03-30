5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece
This map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a location of the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit near Itea, Greece. (Sources: U.S. Geological Survey)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 8:15AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece - The Athens Geodynamic Institute says an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has struck central Greece.
The quake struck at 12:46 p.m. (1046 GMT) about 132 kilometres (82 miles) northwest of Athens, near the seaside town of Itea, at a depth of 13.7 kilometres (8.5 miles). No damage has been reported so far. The tremor was also felt in the Athens area.
Greece lies in an especially earthquake-prone region and quakes of such magnitude are not rare.