4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea
A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish news agency said Thursday.
Sweden's coast guards told news agency TT that they have a vessel on the site of the leak, off Sweden. All four detected leaks are in international waters, two near Sweden and two near Denmark.
The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. Neither pipeline was operating, but both were filled with gas. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks off their countries were "deliberate actions."
Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.
Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage -- it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe -- although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
Governor General places tobacco on graves of Saskatchewan stabbing victims
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon placed tobacco Wednesday on the graves of some of the people who died in a stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation earlier this month.
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement with Vancouver police
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.
Anesthesiologist from B.C. pain clinic charged with sexual assault
A 54-year-old anesthesiologist from a Surrey, B.C., pain clinic has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient, and authorities are asking anyone with "additional information" to come forward.
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated 'referendum' on living under Moscow's rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.
Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre in Myanmar
For years, Facebook pushed the narrative that it was a neutral platform in Myanmar that was misused by malicious people, and that despite its efforts to remove violent and hateful material, it unfortunately fell short. But a new and comprehensive report by Amnesty International states that Facebook's preferred narrative is false.
Fewer than 300 military members kicked out for failing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Nearly a year after a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy was implemented for the Canadian Armed Forces, 299 members have been kicked out of the military because they refused to get vaccinated.
NDP calls out Poilievre and Conservatives for opposing kids dental benefit while MPs enjoy comprehensive coverage
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre should not be opposing a dental benefit for children in low-income homes when MPs receive far broader coverage for their families.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
169 overdose deaths recorded in B.C. in August, 8-month total nears record
Dozens more British Columbians died from toxic substances in August, the province's latest overdose data shows, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the first eight months of the year close to a record.
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer's disease soared early Wednesday after Japan's Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
Watch the moment NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid
A high-speed NASA spacecraft veered toward an asteroid on Monday – and rammed into the rock deliberately.
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday.
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
Tributes pour in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier after 'unexpected' death
Heavy-hearted tributes are pouring in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier, best known for his roles in 'Heartland,' 'Slasher' and 'American Gods.'
U.S. court ruling in Cineworld bankruptcy proceedings halts Cineplex case in Ontario
Cineplex Inc. says a U.S. court ruling will mean the Ontario Court of Appeal won't hear a case between the Toronto theatre giant and its once-suitor Cineworld Group PLC as scheduled.
Canada's lack of Indo-Pacific strategy leaves business in the dark: book
Business leaders and former diplomats are pushing the Trudeau government to finally release its long-awaited strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.
How some organizations are reducing food waste and saving Canadians money
Millions of tonnes of edible food are being thrown away, a problem some organizations are trying to prevent through programs aimed at reclaiming food and giving it to Canadians at a lower cost.
Inflation, strong U.S. dollar will weigh on snowbirds' plans, experts say
High inflation and a strong U.S. dollar will weigh heavily on Canadian snowbirds this winter, experts say. As the cold months approach, Snowbird Advisor president Stephen Fine says some snowbirds are opting for a shorter travel period or eyeing different destinations.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of the season, ties AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied the MLB American League record for most home runs in a single season Wednesday night during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Canucks owner denies abuse allegations heard in Vancouver family court
The owner of the Vancouver Canucks has responded to bombshell allegations that he abused his children, which were heard during a family court proceeding this week.
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 80 kilometers along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.