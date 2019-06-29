43-year-old man from El Salvador dies in U.S. border custody
Border Patrol vehicles, top and bottom of photo, patrolled the Sunland Park, N.M.-Ciudad Juarez, Mexico border Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (Victor Calzada/The El Paso Times via AP)
Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 9:50PM EDT
WASHINGTON - A law enforcement official says a 43-year-old El Salvadoran man has died after collapsing at a Texas border station.
The official says the man crossed the U.S.-Mexico border about a week ago with his daughter and was being held at the central processing centre in McAllen, Texas. The official says the man had a medical check and was hospitalized after collapsing.
The official says the daughter is being placed in a shelter for children. The official isn't authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and requested anonymity to discuss it.
A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the cause of the man's death Saturday is not yet known.
At least two other adults as well as five children have died in custody since December.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Marches by far-right, anti-fascist groups lead to clashes in Portland
- Autopsy: Naked teen fatally shot by police hit 4 times
- 43-year-old man from El Salvador dies in U.S. border custody
- Tens of thousands join gay pride parades around the world
- Dominican police arrest 'mastermind' in David Ortiz shooting