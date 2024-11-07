43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger

Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
Joe Biden's name wasn't on the ballot, but history will likely remember Kamala Harris' resounding defeat as his loss too.
Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is "almost no danger” to the public.
“They are not infected with any disease whatsoever. They are harmless and a little skittish,” Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said Thursday morning.
The Rhesus macaque primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility Wednesday when a new employee didn't fully shut an enclosure, Alexander said.
The company usually handles escapes on site, but the monkeys got outside the compound about one mile (1.6 kilometres) from downtown Yemassee, Alexander said.
“The handlers know them well and usually can get them back with fruit or a little treat,” Alexander told The Associated Press by phone.
But rounding up these escapees is taking some more work. Alpha Genesis is taking the lead, setting up traps and using thermal imaging cameras to recapture the monkeys on the run, the chief said.
“There is almost no danger to the public,” Alexander said.
People living nearby need to shut their windows and doors so the monkeys can't find a place to hide inside and if they see the primates, call 911 so company officials and police can capture them.
Alpha Genesis provides primates for research worldwide at its compound about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northeast of Savannah, Georgia, according to its website. The company did not respond to an email asking about Wednesday's escape.
In 2018, federal officials fined Alpha Genesis US$12,600 after dozens of primates escaped as well as for an incident that left a few others without water and other problems with how the monkeys were housed.
Officials said 26 primates escaped from the Yemassee facility in 2104 and an additional 19 got out in 2016.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump welcomed a variety of attendees at his victory celebrations in Florida this week, from his family, supporters and political allies to a selection of high-profile figures.
A murder trial in the small Indiana town of Delphi was wrapping up Thursday after weeks of testimony and evidence surrounding the fate of two teenage girls who vanished during a winter hike in 2017. Their killings went unsolved for years before police arrested a man who lived and worked in the same town.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
Six people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
Remembrance Day is just around the corner; however, one Manitoba family says their fallen veteran isn't being remembered - at least not by the Canadian government.
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Montreal's Verdun borough meets once a week in a community centre space it rents by the hour, less than 500 metres from the elegant brick building it sold over a decade ago when maintenance costs got too high.
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
Hungary's fiery, right-wing leader says Donald Trump's victory will help his own battle against immigration and multiculturalism and restore traditional family values.
A military judge has ruled that plea agreements struck by alleged Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants are valid, voiding an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the deals, a government official said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Hundreds of people will lose access to supervised consumption sites in Toronto when the province closes five of them next year, which will likely mean more public drug use and more overdoses, a new study suggests.
Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
Actor Elliot Page, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and professional hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin are among six prominent LGBTQ2S+ figures being toasted tonight at the inaugural PTP Pink Awards.
An iconic television actor is the latest Hollywood star to land in Winnipeg.
Drew Barrymore shares on her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler's watching '50 First Dates.'
Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has raised worries that he could complicate the Canada-U.S. trade relationships.
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A postcard written by a first-class passenger on the Titanic will go up for auction later this month.
Their first road win of the season was a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Malachi Corley's first NFL touchdown put him on highlight reels around the country and got social media buzzing because it didn't count.
Struggling to make an impact at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has again been left out of the France squad.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
People living in a small encampment at CRAB Park are preparing for eviction Thursday morning.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
A Toronto-area man is shocked after the glass door of his washing machine spontaneously shattered.
A 13-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a woman employed by a local baseball association after more than $125,000 was taken from the organization's accounts.
Stoney Trail was shut down on Thursday morning following a serious crash in the southwest.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied an appeal from Samuel Lugela, who was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 shooting.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect and a possible witness to a robbery that happened last month on March Road.
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
The supplier of scaffolding a worker fell from and died at the Peace River Pulp Mill in 2022 has been fined $350,000.
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
Temperatures in Edmonton today and tomorrow will be more on par with early-to-mid September highs and lows, rather than early November.
CTV News is part of a Canadian delegation commemorating fallen Indigenous Canadian service members from the First World War. The group will attend a series of ceremonies and events throughout Belgium right up until Remembrance Day.
Nova Scotia’s political parties continue to make announcements and promises as they approach the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26.
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
Classes are set to resume at Winnipeg’s Holy Cross School after a truck crashed into the building earlier in the week.
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
One in three homes in Saskatchewan appear to have dangerously high radon gas levels, according to a recent report from the Evict Radon National study team.
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
Social issues are top of mind for Saskatoon residents as they prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday to choose their next mayor and councillors.
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
Police in Barrie are searching for three teenage suspects who allegedly broke into a Shell Gas Station on Bayfield Street Wednesday evening.
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
Windsor airman who were part of the Canadian crew are being memorialized in the United Kingdom.
A singer-songwriter from Mitchell, Ont. has written two songs reflecting on the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans.
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
The Town of Coaldale is introducing a new festival just in time for the holiday season.
Dozens of high school and post secondary athletes from across the Lethbridge region gathered for a sport leadership conference Wednesday.
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
As police on the James Bay coast of northern Ontario continue to search for suspects in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory, the reward for information has doubled to $100,000.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
