    • 43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger

    In this May 13, 2019, photo, River, left, and Timon, both rhesus macaques, sit in an outdoor enclosure at Primates Inc., in Westfield, Wis. (Carrie Antlfinger / AP) In this May 13, 2019, photo, River, left, and Timon, both rhesus macaques, sit in an outdoor enclosure at Primates Inc., in Westfield, Wis. (Carrie Antlfinger / AP)
    Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is "almost no danger” to the public.

    “They are not infected with any disease whatsoever. They are harmless and a little skittish,” Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said Thursday morning.

    The Rhesus macaque primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility Wednesday when a new employee didn't fully shut an enclosure, Alexander said.

    The company usually handles escapes on site, but the monkeys got outside the compound about one mile (1.6 kilometres) from downtown Yemassee, Alexander said.

    “The handlers know them well and usually can get them back with fruit or a little treat,” Alexander told The Associated Press by phone.

    But rounding up these escapees is taking some more work. Alpha Genesis is taking the lead, setting up traps and using thermal imaging cameras to recapture the monkeys on the run, the chief said.

    “There is almost no danger to the public,” Alexander said.

    People living nearby need to shut their windows and doors so the monkeys can't find a place to hide inside and if they see the primates, call 911 so company officials and police can capture them.

    Alpha Genesis provides primates for research worldwide at its compound about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northeast of Savannah, Georgia, according to its website. The company did not respond to an email asking about Wednesday's escape.

    In 2018, federal officials fined Alpha Genesis US$12,600 after dozens of primates escaped as well as for an incident that left a few others without water and other problems with how the monkeys were housed.

    Officials said 26 primates escaped from the Yemassee facility in 2104 and an additional 19 got out in 2016.

