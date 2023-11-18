41 workers remain trapped in tunnel in India for seventh day as drilling operations face challenges
Forty-one workers remained trapped in a collapsed road tunnel in northern India for a seventh day Saturday as a new drilling machine arrived on site to replace the damaged one.
The nature of the exceptionally hard rock formation in the area coupled with the clearing of debris damaged the original machine and paused rescue efforts on Friday, according to officials. This added a new challenge to the long-drawn rescue efforts.
The number of trapped workers was also revised to 41 from 40, said Anshu Manish, a director at the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, one of the agencies overseeing the rescue. He said the construction company building the tunnel, Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd., came to know about this discrepancy on Friday.
Authorities began drilling into the rubble and debris on Thursday and have so far covered a stretch of 24 metres (79 feet), said Devendra Patwal, a disaster management official. It may require up to 60 metres (197 feet) of drilling to enable the trapped workers' escape, Patwal told The Associated Press.
On Saturday, a team of experts held a meeting to also discuss other potential methods to rescue the trapped workers amid concerns that the drilling machine's high-intensity vibrations could cause more debris to fall and hinder efforts.
Earlier, rescuers had hoped to complete the drilling by Friday night and create an escape tunnel of pipes welded together. But rescue efforts hit a snag after a loud cracking sound came from within the tunnel, startling those overseeing the operation, who paused the drilling after they found parts of the machine damaged, Tarun Kumar Baidya, director at NHIDCL, said from the site.
As the rescue operation stretched into its seventh day, families of those trapped were frustrated and angry. Relatives from various states have spent nights near the tunnel, seeking updates. The recent setback has only exacerbated their worries.
Krishna Patel, whose 20-year-old nephew is among the trapped, had hoped to see his relative on Friday.
"The administration keeps changing the timeline for when they may be rescued. It's very frustrating," he said.
Some of the workers felt fever and body aches Wednesday, but officials have said there has been no deterioration in their condition. Nuts, roasted chickpeas, popcorn and medicine were sent to them via a pipe every two hours.
Patwal said two doctors at the site were in regular contact with the trapped workers to ensure their physical and mental well-being. "We are trying our best to keep the spirit of the trapped labourers high because it is a trying time for all -- the rescuers as well as the trapped people," he said.
The construction workers have been trapped since Sunday when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-kilometre (2.8-mile) tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 metres (650 feet) from the entrance. The hilly area is prone to landslides and subsidence.
The site is in Uttarakhand, a mountainous state dotted with Hindu temples that attract many pilgrims and tourists. Highway and building construction has been constant to accommodate the influx.
The tunnel is part of the busy Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.
About 200 disaster relief personnel have been at the site using drilling equipment and excavators in the rescue operation, with the plan to push 80-centimetre-wide (2.6-foot-wide) steel pipes through an opening of excavated debris.
A machine used earlier in the week was slow in pushing the pipes through the debris, a state government statement said. It was replaced with an American Auger machine with a drilling capacity of up to five metres (16 feet) per hour and is equipped with a 99-centimetre (3.2-foot) diameter pipe to clear debris. It got damaged and was substituted by another Auger machine of the same model, being currently used.
State officials have contacted Thai experts who helped rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018, state government administrator Gaurav Singh said. They have also approached the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute for possible help.
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
Canada launches new humanitarian migration pathway for Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans
Amid the ongoing refugee crisis in the Americas, the federal government has announced the launch of a new humanitarian pathway for 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans to find residency in Canada, fulfilling a commitment that was made after the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement was updated.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
$15M lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of creating a safe space for antisemitism on campus over decades, leaving students and faculty psychologically scarred.
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time
Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable legal clients in schemes lasting over a decade under an agreement that all but ensures more prison time for the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and younger son.
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid co-ordination
The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza on Friday and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
What Xi said: Trudeau urged Chinese president to maintain an open channel with Canada
Canada and China need to keep in touch, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he told Xi Jinping during a chance encounter this week at the annual economic summit of Pacific Rim leaders that wrapped up Friday in northern California.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella
Several people are believed to have fallen ill from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
More than 1,500 Canadian writers call for charges to be dropped against protesters who disrupted Giller Prize gala
More than 1,500 Canadian authors, writers and publishers have signed an open letter calling for the charges against anti-war protesters who interrupted the Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony to be dropped.
Ford workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with Ford, a pact that, along with similar deals with General Motors and Stellantis, will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fuelled vehicles.
Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it plows resources into AI
Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in the unit that handles its popular voice assistant Alexa as it plows more resources into artificial intelligence.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat, putting an end to controversy over ancient custom
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat and put an end to the controversy over the ancient custom amid growing awareness of animal rights, a ruling party policy chief said on Friday.
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
Canada's Chan reaches table tennis semifinal at Parapan Am Games in Chile
Before the 2023 Parapan American Games were officially underway, Vancouver's Stephanie Chan had already secured a spot in the semifinals in the table tennis competition.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
Ford workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with Ford, a pact that, along with similar deals with General Motors and Stellantis, will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fuelled vehicles.
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash or fire.
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.