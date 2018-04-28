400-pound Ohio man pleads guilty to accidentally smothering boy to death
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 7:49AM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ohio - A 400-pound Ohio man who pinned his 11-year-old step-grandson against the arm of a couch while trying to control the boy with mild autism during a tantrum has pleaded guilty to killing the boy.
Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Martin Jr., of Mount Orab, entered a plea Thursday to a reckless homicide charge in Brown County.
Brown County sheriff's Sgt. Chad Noble on Friday called Dylan Dylan's death a “tragic accident.” He says Martin tried to intervene when the 90-pound boy began acting out last November.
Dylan's grandmother called 911 to report that the boy had passed out after a tantrum. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A coroner ruled that he died of positional asphyxiation.
Martin's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for May 8.
