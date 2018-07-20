4-year-old boy shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin in California: police
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 7:08PM EDT
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin at a home in Southern California.
San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman says the shooting occurred Friday morning in the Muscoy area, east of Los Angeles.
The girl died at a hospital.
Bachman says adults were home at the time of the accident. Both children lived at the house.
Bachman says investigators are trying to determine how the boy got hold of the gun, who the weapon belongs to and where it was being kept.
