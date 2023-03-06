4 U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout

At a makeshift camp set up alongside a river bank in Matamoros, Mexico, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Fernando Llano / AP) At a makeshift camp set up alongside a river bank in Matamoros, Mexico, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Fernando Llano / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social