4 teens charged with murder in slaying of Chicago police officer who was returning home from work

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland, Joseph Brooks, and Jakwon Buchanan. Four teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain last weekend as she was heading home from work, authorities said Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Saturday's killing of Officer Aréanah Preston, 24. (Chicago Police Department via AP) This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland, Joseph Brooks, and Jakwon Buchanan. Four teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain last weekend as she was heading home from work, authorities said Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Saturday's killing of Officer Aréanah Preston, 24. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

