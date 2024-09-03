4 people killed on Chicago-area L train likely didn't even see the shooter, official says

'He didn’t deserve to die like that': 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning.
A man suspected of killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train shot them at close range while they were asleep, officials said Tuesday.
The shooting took place before 5:30 a.m. Monday aboard the Chicago area’s L system, on a Blue Line train that was moving near where the line ends in Forest Park, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago. Rhanni S. Davis, 30, was later arrested on another Chicago Transit Authority L line, according to police. Authorities charged Davis with first-degree murder Tuesday.
Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said the victims likely didn't even see the shooter.
“They were shot execution-style as they slept," Hoskins told The Associated Press.
Margaret Miller, 64, and three men including Simeon Bihesi, 28, and Adrian Collins, 60, were fatally shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. All of their addresses were listed as unknown. Police said they were still working to notify relatives of the fourth person killed, so his name has not yet been released.
Preliminary investigation shows the victims were on two different cars as the Blue Line train was headed toward Forest Park, police said. The Blue Line runs 24 hours and stretches from that suburb through downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. It runs both below and above ground.
The suspected shooter fled. But police found and arrested Davis thanks to video footage from the train, Hoskins said.
Public records did not have a listed phone number for Davis. A message sent Tuesday to a listed email was not immediately returned. Forest Park police and the Cook County state's attorney's office did not immediately respond to messages about Davis' legal representation. The Cook County public defender's office said it wasn't representing him.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court at noon on Wednesday, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who spoke Tuesday evening during a media briefing in Forest Park. More details about the shootings will come out during that court hearing, she said. Investigators haven't determined a motive, police said at the briefing.
CTA officials said they were assisting in the investigation and that security footage “proved to be vital.”
“Although this matter remains under investigation, all current information points this being an isolated incident,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement.
Forest Park police are used to calls to the busy transit stops there, Hoskins said. The CTA’s Green Line also ends in Forest Park and runs nearly 24 hours a day.
Over the years, nonprofit organizations have also used the transportation hubs for outreach and providing medical care and other services to homeless people who seek refuge aboard the trains, particularly in winter.
But the mass shooting in the community of 14,000 people has sparked new fears. Hoskins, whose position as mayor is part time, said he couldn't recall a homicide being reported in Forest Park in years.
His teenage son takes the L to school and he watched a little closer than usual at Tuesday morning's drop off.
“People are rattled,” he said. “We want to make them feel safe.”
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning.
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
Canada has seen a sharp increase in the number of foreign travellers it's turning away at ports of entry, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency, while the federal government continues to face criticism for allowing immigration numbers to balloon, putting pressure on the housing supply.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel, marking the first effort by American law enforcement to formally call out the masterminds of the attack.
A mountain lion attacked a five-year-old boy at a popular Southern California park over the holiday weekend and state rangers later euthanized the big cat, officials said Tuesday.
A man suspected of killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train shot them at close range while they were asleep, officials said Tuesday.
A teacher in Ireland who says he was fired for his views on gender has been jailed for a third time for refusing to stay away from the school where he used to work.
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
Pope Francis is opening his visit to Indonesia with a packed first day Wednesday, meeting political and religious leaders and setting a rigorous pace for an 11-day, four-nation trip through tropical Asia and Oceania that will test his stamina and health.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv says Ukraine hopes Canada will push its allies to give them long-range missiles that can reach deep into Russia.
New Democrat labour critic Matthew Green says his party will be having "tough conversations" about the future of its agreement with the Liberals at a coming caucus retreat.
Canada has seen a sharp increase in the number of foreign travellers it's turning away at ports of entry, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency, while the federal government continues to face criticism for allowing immigration numbers to balloon, putting pressure on the housing supply.
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
Eating driven by emotions, otherwise known as emotional eating, is often painted as scary, unhealthy, and out of control, but the truth is that it is very normal and can be part of a healthy relationship with food, an expert said.
Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
The Dutch data protection watchdog on Tuesday issued facial recognition startup Clearview AI with a fine of 30.5 million euros ($33.7 million) over its creation of what the agency called an "illegal database" of billion of photos of faces.
A federal judge has ruled former U.S. president Donald Trump and his campaign must pause on using the song 'Hold On, I'm Coming.'
James Darren, a teen idol who helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze as a charismatic beach boy paired off with Sandra Dee in the hit film 'Gidget,' died Monday at 88.
Thousands of Oasis fans waited long hours in virtual queues this weekend to get their hands on tickets for the British band's reunion shows next summer, only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a "dynamic pricing" scheme.
Costco customers are now paying more for their annual memberships for the first time since 2017.
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
The Calgary Flames will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be 45 minutes, including a 13-minute vigil and speakers from the Flames.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Leon Draisaitl says he wants to be an "Oiler for life." The star forward took a big step towards that goal by signing an eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal, announced Tuesday has an average annual value of US$14 million, the highest in NHL history.
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn faced a trial Tuesday on charges of fraud and market manipulation in connection with the corporate scandal over Volkswagen's use of rigged software that let millions of cars cheat on emissions tests and emit high levels of harmful pollutants.
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
A Vancouver couple is hoping somebody will recognize the man they say violently attacked them late Sunday afternoon in Stanley Park.
A Vancouver man is questioning the findings from a Burnaby refinery's investigation, and wondering why a third-party didn't do the probe.
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
On the day that the Ontario Science Centre was abruptly shuttered this summer, a city of Toronto staffer rushed to the building to inspect it – but didn’t mark down any immediate hazards, according to documents obtained by CTV News through a freedom of information request.
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning.
Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, the 64-year-old man who was gunned down in Toronto's east end over the weekend, was allegedly involved in organized crime, the RCMP has confirmed.
The Calgary Flames will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to mourn the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be 45 minutes, including a 13-minute vigil and speakers from the Flames.
A boy who was killed by RCMP last week has been identified by the Samson Cree Nation as Hoss Lightning-Saddleback.
As people get back into routine, the city is asking them to pivot once again to conserve water during feeder main repairs, but it seems Calgarians aren't as eager this time.
Tuesday marked the unofficial end of summer and the first day of class for thousands of students in Ottawa.
The Snowbirds and the United Kingdom's Air Force will be conducting a flypast over Ottawa and Gatineau on Wednesday evening.
The first day of school came with some unexpected changes for students in Stittsville, as construction delays at the new Maplewood Secondary School forced them to start the school year online or at a temporary location.
There has been a major shock in Quebec politics: Pierre Fitzgibbon, the super-minister of the economy, is stepping down.
There has been a major Quebec Superior Court ruling against the Montreal police service (SPVM) and the City of Montreal, which said that there's a systemic form of racial profiling within the SPVM, and it is awarding $5,000 in punitive damages to anyone who was stopped on the streets based on their ethnic origin.
A longstanding leader in Montreal's Black community, Dr. Clarence Bayne, has died at 91.
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says a plan to offload underperforming hospitals from Alberta Health Services to third-party operators is still up for discussion.
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
Police say they believe two people were aboard a small plane when it crashed and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in Peace River.
A woman has been arrested in connection with child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
As fall begins, biologists at the Canadian Wildlife Service in Sackville, N.B., are tasked with banding more than 3,000 ducks across the Maritimes.
Nova Scotia has the highest shoplifting rate among Canada’s provinces, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
A woman from St. Paul, Minn., is warning Winnipeg car owners after her vehicle was stolen two times in three weeks.
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a paramedic who was called to treat his overdose in the summer of 2021.
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
More families are reporting issues with the registration program for extended before and after school child care in Waterloo Region.
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
Another Community Drug Alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after 43 drug overdoses were reported between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.
The province announced plans to rebuild the Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge Tuesday.
A driver who police say hit two people in a Pleasant Hill alleyway was released without charges on Monday.
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
Lawyers for Greater Sudbury pulled no punches in responding to a lawsuit from beleaguered city councillor Bill Leduc, who is facing charges under Ontario's Municipal Elections Act.
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
Huron County OPP are calling on the public to identify two people of interest in a “significant theft” from an Exeter business.
"$58.5 million raised by 219 airports across the province, 2005. And none of those funds have a formal mechanism to go back to those airports to support them financially," said Das.
Provincial police are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Orillia.
Touran Ahadi, 66, became an instant millionaire with the third lottery ticket she ever purchased.
A Meaford man "will be walking for the next 30 days," police said after an officer pulled his vehicle over for allegedly speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.
Chatham-Kent's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) Centre had an unusual animal in its care for a part of the Labour Day long weekend.
The public school is one of two, including Erie Migration District School, to open in the region Tuesday. The bigger school has more capacity and can hold up to 650 students, which is double the size of the school it replaced.
Every year, Windsor firefighters report to hundreds of fires at homeless encampments across the city, but some stand out with more calls for service than others.
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death over the weekend in a remote community off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
It was busy outside St. Patrick Fine Arts School in Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
Hundreds of new housing units will soon come to Sault Ste. Marie thanks to recent funding from the provincial government.
One person has been charged after police in Kenora raided a residence late last month and seized drugs and fake guns.
The long weekend started off with some exciting news for the August winners of four northeastern Ontario hospital cash lotteries.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.