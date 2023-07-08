4 militants attack a police station and kill 2 security forces in southeast Iran, state TV says

National flag of Iran (Engin Akyurt via Pexels.com) National flag of Iran (Engin Akyurt via Pexels.com)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social