4 militants attack a police station and kill 2 security forces in southeast Iran, state TV says

TEHRAN, Iran -

Four militants attacked a police station and killed two security forces in southeastern Iran, state TV reported on Saturday.

The armed group attacked a police station in Zahedan, a city in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 30 kilometres from the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout. Two security forces were killed, the report said.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that the four militants were killed.

The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate further.

State-run IRNA news agency also reported that authorities on Saturday hanged two men involved in the October 26 deadly attack on Shah Cheragh mosque in the city of Shiraz, the second holiest site in Iran.

The report said the two were members of the extremist Islamic State group and were behind the deadly attack that killed at least 13 and wounded 30 people.

Semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies said that the two were publicly executed in the city of Shiraz.

The gunmen who executed the attack, identified as Sobhan Komrouni, died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the Oct. 26 attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest.

State TV at the time blamed the attack on "takfiris," a term that refers to Sunni Muslim extremists who have targeted the country's Shiite majority in the past.

The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked 40 days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. It appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations.