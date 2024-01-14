World

    • 4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix

    FILE - The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report released this week in Aug. 2023, pilot Nicholas Meleski, who had drugs in his system, hit power lines while trying to land in Albuquerque and crashed into a busy intersection. The report said investigators found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
    ELOY, Ariz. -

    Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.

    Eloy police said the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a rural desert area about 60 miles (97 km) south of Phoenix.

    The victims' names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said.

    The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

