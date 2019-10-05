4 homeless men killed in New York, apparently while they slept, police say
Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:46AM EDT
(CNN) -- Four homeless men in Manhattan have been killed -- and a fifth injured -- in what investigators believe were attacks that began while they were sleeping, New York City police said Saturday.
A suspect -- a 24-year-old man who investigators believe also is homeless -- is in custody, New York police Detective Annette Shelton said.
Investigators believe the victims, found early Saturday in at least three locations in or near Lower Manhattan, were hit with a metal object as they slept, Shelton said.
Police were scouring the crime scenes Saturday morning. Details about what led to the attacks weren't immediately available.
The grisly discoveries began around 2 a.m., when a man's body and an 49-year-old injured man were found in or near a building in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.
The injured man was taken to a Manhattan hospital in critical condition, Shelton said.
Three dead men were found later Saturday morning along Broadway -- two near 17th Street and another elsewhere, Shelton said.
