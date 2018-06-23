4 detained for allegedly attacking Pride marchers in Greece
In this file photo, a participant holds a placard during the annual Athens Pride rally in Athens, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (AP Photo / Yorgos Karahalis)
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:02PM EDT
THESSALONIKI, Greece -- Police say they have detained four persons suspected of attacking two participants in the Thessaloniki Pride rally and march.
The four are suspected of approaching a Greek and a Brazilian participating in the march, one of whom was holding a rainbow flag, and verbally abusing them, before throwing them into the sea. The two victims, who were separated from the main crowd, did not sustain any injuries.
Police say the march, the seventh of its kind organized by the LGBTQ community in this northern Greek city, the country's second largest, attracted upward of 5,000 participants.
