4 dead, 900 rescued after landslides triggered by flash floods in southwest China

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a landslide site in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a landslide site in Miansi Township of Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social