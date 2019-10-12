4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn: police
New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.
NEW YORK -- Police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.
An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club on an online map of the street.
But police couldn't immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.
Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.
No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.
