4 al-Shabab members killed by airstrike in Somalia, U.S. says
In this Dec. 8, 2008 file photo, armed al-Shabab fighters on pickup trucks prepare to travel into the city, just outside Mogadishu, in Somalia. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 1:07PM EST
JOHANNESBURG -- The U.S. military says it has killed four members of the al-Shabab extremist group with a "self-defence airstrike" outside Somalia's capital after partner forces were attacked.
The U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred on Saturday near Basra, a community outside the capital, Mogadishu. The statement says no civilians were involved.
The U.S. military has carried out 39 airstrikes this year against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, Africa's most active Islamic extremist group, which controls parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to stage deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other cities.
The U.S. airstrikes have picked up dramatically since President Donald Trump took office and approved expanded military operations in the Horn of Africa nation. Airstrikes also target a small presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State group.
Al-Shabaab Forces Degraded by U.S., Federal Government of Somalia - https://t.co/3AXzzjPzTC pic.twitter.com/hrGlw5s0Nn— US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) December 9, 2018
