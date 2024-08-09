3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna

BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Austrian authorities on Friday announced a third arrest in connection with the foiled conspiracy to attack three now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts, even as disappointed fans charmed Vienna by trading friendship bracelets and singing the pop star's songs in the streets.
The main suspect, a 19-year-old, planned to target onlookers gathered outside Ernst Happel Stadium -- up to 30,000 each night, with another 65,000 inside the venue -- with knives or homemade explosives during the concert on Thursday or Friday. The suspect hoped to "kill as many people as possible," authorities said.
The 19-year-old main suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, along with a 17-year-old, officials said. Both are Austrian citizens.
The third suspect, an 18-year-old Iraqi citizen, was arrested Thursday evening, the interior minister said at an unrelated news conference Friday.
A 15-year-old was also interrogated but was not arrested. Their names were not released, in line with Austrian privacy rules.
Swift is still set to travel to London's Wembley stadium for five concerts between Aug. 15 and 20 to close the European leg of her record-setting Eras Tour.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that while he understood Vienna's reasons for cancelling, "We're going to carry on."
Still, the Vienna plot drew comparisons to a 2017 attack by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. The bomb detonated at the end of Grande's concert as thousands of young fans were leaving, becoming the deadliest extremist attack in the United Kingdom in recent years.
Coldplay is scheduled to play four nights at the same Vienna stadium later this month.
Authorities said the scheme was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. The main suspect, as well as the 18-year-old arrested Friday, pledged "an oath of allegiance" to the Islamic State group.
Investigators discovered bomb-making materials at the main suspect's home, as well as Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the 17-year-old's home. That suspect, who has so far refused to talk, was employed a few days ago by a company providing unspecified services at the venue for the concerts.
Although the 18-year-old swore the oath and "comes from the social environment" of the main suspect, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said, he is not directly linked to the plot.
The Austrian Interior Ministry, in a statement Friday to The Associated Press, said "his arrest underscores the broad scope of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are taking decisive action against anyone who might be involved in terrorist activities or exhibits radical tendencies."
Investigators are scrutinizing the "networks" of the suspects, the statement said, and have turned to evaluating physical and electronic evidence.
Shiraz Maher, an expert on Islamic extremism with the Department of War Studies at King's College London, said in a statement to the AP that attackers "prioritize casualties and therefore choose soft targets where they know large numbers of people will be congregating."
Concert organizer Barracuda Music said it cancelled the three-night Eras Tour run, scheduled to begin Thursday, because the arrests were too close to showtime.
Heartbroken Swifties consoled each other on social media and in the streets of Vienna. After traveling from across the globe, hundreds gathered on Corneliusgasse, a small street just 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the stadium whose name echoes that of "Cornelia Street," a contemplative synth-pop track from Swift's 2019 album, "Lover."
They sang Swift's top hits, took selfies and traded friendship bracelets. Swift fans often swap the beaded bracelets, typically bearing Swift's song titles or popular phrases, with strangers at her concerts.
Even as the fans belted out her lyrics, the superstar has not spoken publicly about the plot or cancelled shows. "Taylor Nation," a verified Instagram page widely believed to be run by her team, reposted the announcement from Barracuda Music, while her main account has not posted anything.
Last month, when a suspect in England killed three girls and wounded 10 people in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class, the performer said she was `'completely in shock" over the violence.
___
Dazio and Grieshaber reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland; Danica Kirka in London; and David Klepper and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about U.S. President Joe Biden, a new poll shows.
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
The UN human rights office issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, the release of dogs, and other forms of torture and mistreatment.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees.
R. Kelly – who is currently serving a more than a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina – is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his federal sex crimes convictions.
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
