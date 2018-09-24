3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor freed on bond
Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 1, 2018. (Eric Gay / AP)
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 11:46AM EDT
HOUSTON -- The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3D-printed guns is free on bond after being accused by authorities of having sex with an underage girl.
Jail records show 30-year-old Cody Wilson was freed Sunday evening from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a US$150,000 bond.
Wilson was brought back to the U.S. after being arrested in Taiwan following accusations he paid a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested Friday in Taiwan.
Wilson's attorney, Samy Khalil, said in a statement Sunday night that the focus is on preparing Wilson's defence.
Future court hearings will be in Austin.
Wilson owns Austin-based Defence Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns.
