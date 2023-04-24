39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya
Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said that more shallow graves have yet to be dug up on the land belonging to pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism.
The total death toll is 43, because a further four people died after they and others were discovered starving at the Good News International Church last week.
Police have asked a court to allow them to hold Makenzi longer as investigations into the deaths of his followers continue.
A tipoff from members of the public led police to raid the pastor's property in Malindi, where they found 15 emaciated people, including the four who later died. The followers said they were starving on the pastor's instructions in order to meet Jesus.
Police had been told there were dozens of shallow graves spread across Makenzi's farm and digging started on Friday.
Makenzi has been on hunger strike for the past four days while in police custody.
The pastor has been arrested twice before, in 2019 and in March of this year, in relation to the deaths of children. Each time, he was released on bond, and both cases are still proceeding through the court.
Local politicians have urged the court not to release him this time, decrying the spread of cults in the Malindi area.
Cults are common in Kenya, which has a largely religious society.
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Mexico president tests positive for coronavirus for 3rd time
Mexico's president suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus, having previously suffered two bouts of COVID-19.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
RCMP sifting 'fairly large volume' of information in Ukraine war crimes probe
Canada is working alongside global partners, including the International Criminal Court, to document war crimes and crimes against humanity in the unfolding conflict in Ukraine. All parties aim to ensure that perpetrators of heinous acts -- from rape to mass killings -- are held accountable.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Group calls on Canada to create sponsor program for family fleeing war-torn Sudan
A Canadian trapped in the middle of an escalating war in Sudan blamed his home government on Saturday for his harrowing three-day journey out of the war-torn country, saying Ottawa has failed to provide stranded residents with a clear evacuation plan.
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape
Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others from Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for a major Muslim holiday.
Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack: prosecutor
Around 60 civilians were killed on Friday in northern Burkina Faso by people wearing the uniforms of the Burkinabe armed forces, local prosecutor Lamine Kabore said on Sunday, citing information from police in the town of Ouahigouya.
Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut
Russia on Sunday said its forces had advanced in Bakhmut while a top Ukrainian commander said his troops were holding the frontline through the city, all but destroyed in some of the bloodiest combat of the 14-month war.
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show
An animatronic dragon caught fire at California's Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.
-
Wahoo! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is No. 1 for third week
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared US$1 billion after just 18 days in theatres.
-
Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law
In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state's legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.
Stock markets today: Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. data
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update that is expected to show growth slowing.
-
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
Burger King's secret weapon against McDonald's is the Whopper
In September, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to improve the chain, which was lagging behind competitors after making operational missteps during the pandemic, like adding complicated new food items at a time when most chains were slimming menus down.
Riley, Hardy win first PGA Tour event at Zurich Classic, Canadians Hadwin, Taylor finish second
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes -- highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th -- to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.
-
Leafs' forward fined over $3,000 for cross-checking Lightning player
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.
-
Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
Lilia Vu finished strong at the Chevron Championship on Sunday with two straight birdies, then birdied the first playoff hole to beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish on Sunday at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.