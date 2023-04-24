39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

The exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult are laid out in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya, on April 23, 2023. (AP) The exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult are laid out in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya, on April 23, 2023. (AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social