33 arrested on sex trafficking charges ahead of Super Bowl
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 5:59AM EST
ATLANTA -- Authorities say 33 people have been arrested in Atlanta on sex trafficking charges ahead of the Super Bowl.
Homeland Security Investigations Agent Nick Annan tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the arrests happened this week, but declined to discuss case specifics due to ongoing investigations.
Authorities say four victims have already been rescued. Advocates for sex trafficking victims say sex traffickers are attracted to large sporting events, such as this Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.
Douglasville police say 16 people were arrested last week as part of an undercover operation whose timing was related to the Super Bowl. Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields says planning for Super Bowl security began over two years ago. Dozens of local, state and federal agencies are assisting with security.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist
- 33 arrested on sex trafficking charges ahead of Super Bowl
- Rescue ship heads to Italian port to disembark 47 migrants
- Families dig to find loved ones in Brazil dam collapse; at least 99 dead
- Will Ivory Coast's Gbagbo, acquitted at ICC, return home?