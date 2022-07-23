315 kids, adults shelter at school to escape Haiti gang war

315 kids, adults shelter at school to escape Haiti gang war

Workers of the NGO known by the acronym OCCED'H cut the hair of children forced to leave their homes in Cite Soleil due to clashes between armed gangs, at a school turned into a makeshift in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Workers of the NGO known by the acronym OCCED'H cut the hair of children forced to leave their homes in Cite Soleil due to clashes between armed gangs, at a school turned into a makeshift in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada

Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.

World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

    The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social