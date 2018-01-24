300 dead, finless sharks dumped on Mexico road
In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, a shark is seen swimming a past research boat in the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 5:33PM EST
MEXICO CITY - Residents in western Mexico were mystified when the carcasses of 300 sharks were found dumped by a roadside in their town, which lies about 240 kilometres from the sea.
The shark carcasses were gutted and had their fins removed. They were found in the township of Yurecuaro in Michoacan state, which has a problem with gangs and drug cartel violence.
The office for environmental protection said Wednesday the thresher sharks had apparently been legally fished in the northern states of Sonora and Sinaloa and were being taken by truck to Mexico City. But it said thieves intercepted the truck, stole it and dumped the frozen shark carcasses by the roadside.
Thresher sharks are not a protected species in Mexico.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Save the Children attacked in Afghanistan
- Death toll in car bombings in Libya's Benghazi rises to 33
- 300 dead, finless sharks dumped on Mexico road
- Gay couple married in Canada sues U.S. government for denying citizenship to child
- 'People just ran': Kentucky students fled for lives in fatal shooting