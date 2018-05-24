30-year-old evicted from parents' house must leave by June 1
Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. (Douglass Dowty /The Syracuse Newspapers via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 7:36PM EDT
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A court order says a 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' house must move out by noon on June 1.
State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood signed the order on Thursday.
It sets a hard deadline for Michael Rotondo to peacefully leave his parents' home in Camillus before county sheriffs can be called in to forcibly remove him.
Rotondo had asked for at least 30 days to leave, arguing for a full six months during court arguments on Tuesday -- which the judge called "outrageous."
The judge said Rotondo's mother was entitled to remove him right away, but wrote that she requested he be given until June 1 to vacate.
