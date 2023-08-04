3 years after Beirut port blast, intrigue foils an investigation and even the death toll is disputed

A man runs past Lebanese flags placed in honour of those who died in the 2020 Beirut port explosion on the third anniversary of the blast, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) A man runs past Lebanese flags placed in honour of those who died in the 2020 Beirut port explosion on the third anniversary of the blast, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social