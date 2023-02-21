3 UN peacekeepers killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Mali
Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five others wounded by a roadside bomb in central Mali on Tuesday, according to the U.N.
The bomb struck a supply convoy near the village of Songobia, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali known as MINUSMA said in a statement.
The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack in separate statements that also said attacks against U.N. peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.
Council members called on Mali's transitional government to swiftly investigate the attack with the support of MINUSMA and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The council expressed concern about the security situation in Mali and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. It underlined that peace in the region won't be achieved without a combination of political, security, peacebuilding and development efforts that benefit all regions of Mali as well as implementation of the 2015 peace agreement.
Earlier, El-Ghassim Wane, the head of MINUSMA, said: "I strongly condemn this attack and present my heartfelt condolences to the families and brothers in arms of the late blue helmets."
The incident illustrates the complex environment in which the peacekeepers are working, he said.
Jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wracked Mali for a decade and left thousands of people dead. The war-torn West African country is one of the world's most dangerous places with a peacekeeping mission.
For the ninth consecutive year, Mali had the most peacekeepers killed while deployed there, the U.N. reported in January. Including the peacekeepers from Tuesday, 168 have been killed in the country since 2013, according to the U.N.
Since Mali's military seized power in two coups starting in 2020, a junta led by Col. Assimi Goita has had tense relations with the international community and constrained the mission's ability to operate.
Countries such as Benin, Germany, Sweden, Ivory Coast and the United Kingdom have announced troop withdrawals, according to the International Crisis Group.
An internal review of the mission in January said restrictions imposed by the junta have exposed personnel to security risks. The loss of participating countries will put the mission under additional pressure, as it will lose more than 2,250 troops, the report said.
-----------
Associated Press reporter Sam Mednick contributed from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
Rail Force One: The 'complicated' train ride that brought Biden into Ukraine
After covertly flying to Poland early Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a mission that was described as a 'complicated' project by the head of Ukrainian Railways.
1 in 3 parents 'unnecessarily' giving children fever-reducing medication: survey
One in three parents may be 'unnecessarily' giving their children fever-reducing medication, according to a survey conducted by a U.S. children's hospital.
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
Pilot thought instructor who died in-flight was 'just pretending'
A flying instructor died in=flight in the U.K. after suffering a cardiac arrest, but his co-pilot thought he was fooling around and only realized after landing on the runway with the man slumped on his shoulder.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Canada
-
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
-
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
-
Suspected grave sites, children's deaths found in probe of B.C. residential school
The chief of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says ground-penetrating radar has detected 17 suspected grave sites around the property of the former Alberni Indian Residential School.
-
'Children were crying': B.C. teacher who lost 6 family members in Turkiye disaster describes most recent earthquake
A Turkish woman who lives in B.C. travelled to her home town after losing six family members in the catastrophic earthquakes on Feb. 6. Then another one hit.
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
-
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
World
-
Pilot thought instructor who died in-flight was 'just pretending'
A flying instructor died in=flight in the U.K. after suffering a cardiac arrest, but his co-pilot thought he was fooling around and only realized after landing on the runway with the man slumped on his shoulder.
-
Bent track a factor in Montana Amtrak crash that killed 3
Investigators probing a fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana disclosed Tuesday that the railroad track was bent along a curve near the accident site, and the problem got worse as freight trains traveled over the area before the crash.
-
Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
The family of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X marked on Tuesday the anniversary of his 1965 assassination by announcing plans to sue agencies including the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others for $100 million, accusing them of playing a role in his death.
-
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty in California killings
A man with alleged ties to a California prison gang pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teenage mother and her baby, last month at a central California home connected to a rival gang, prosecutors said.
-
Minnesota Senate approves restoring voting rights for felons
The Minnesota Senate moved Tuesday to restore voting rights to convicted felons as soon as they get out of prison instead of continuing to require them to complete their parole before they can cast a ballot.
-
Rail Force One: The 'complicated' train ride that brought Biden into Ukraine
After covertly flying to Poland early Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a mission that was described as a 'complicated' project by the head of Ukrainian Railways.
Politics
-
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
-
House committee votes to expand foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee has voted unanimously to expand its study into foreign election interference.
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
Health
-
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
-
Hong Kong pulls visa for scientist behind gene-edited babies claim
Hong Kong on Tuesday revoked a visa it granted to a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world's first genetically edited babies, pulling it hours after he announced his research plans in the financial hub.
Sci-Tech
-
Original factory-sealed iPhone sells for over US$63K at auction
With its cultural significance demanding value, a factory-sealed, first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for US$63,356.40 on an online bidding website.
-
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
-
2,000-year-old stringed instrument discovered in Vietnam: researchers
Researchers say they have uncovered a 2,000-year-old stringed musical instrument in southern Vietnam.
Entertainment
-
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
-
Florida art dealer pleads guilty in Warhol forgery scheme
A South Florida art dealer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.
-
Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen Panettiere has died
Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor who had a role in 'Ice Age: The Meltdown' and was brother to actress Hayden Panettiere, has died, according to Kasey Kitchen, a representative for Hayden Panettiere. He was reportedly 28.
Business
-
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
-
New Zealand hikes key interest rate to 4.75% despite cyclone
New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point Wednesday to 4.75% as it continues trying to wrestle down inflation.
-
Grocery prices unlikely to fall anytime soon, experts say
Despite the declining headline inflation rate, the food inflation rate in Canada has remained high at 11.4 per cent in January, and experts say it may be a while before grocery prices head in the other direction.
Lifestyle
-
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
-
Being richer doesn't necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
-
Ryan Reynolds helped design the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that the design for this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was picked by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Sports
-
Defending champion Kerri Einarson sprints into Tournament of Hearts playoffs
A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched defending champion Kerri Einarson into the championship round.
-
Canadian women look to wrap up turbulent SheBelieves Cup with win over Japan
The Canadian women look to end a turbulent SheBelieves Cup on a winning note Wednesday when they take on No. 11 Japan in Frisco, Texas.
-
Alabama hoops star delivered gun in shooting, police say
University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified Tuesday.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.