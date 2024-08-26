3 people stabbed during London's Notting Hill Carnival, police say

Canada to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers: Liberals
The Liberal government says it plans to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in Canada in an effort to fight 'fraud' and 'misuse' of the program.
Three people were stabbed during the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's biggest street festival, with a 32-year-old woman suffering "life-threatening" injuries, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.
More than 1 million people are expected to attend the carnival, a celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that takes place every year on the streets of the Notting Hill neighbourhood in west London. Some 7,000 police officers have been assigned to the event, which concludes Monday.
Police said they made 90 arrests on Sunday, including 10 people who were detained for assaulting emergency workers, 18 for possession of offensive weapons and four for sexual offenses.
"Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration," the Met said in a statement. "Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence."
Human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny shards of plastic than samples collected eight years prior, according to a preprint posted online in May.
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
John Alfred Tinniswood was born the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became U.S. states.
Terrifying video shows the moment a small helicopter crashed into waters off an Italian beach, as shocked beachgoers looked on.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
Icelandic authorities searched Monday for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed the previous afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.
Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday condemned Russia's overnight and early morning barrage on his country as 'vile' and said it involved over 100 missiles of various types and about 100 'Shahed' drones.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for two men convicted of mischief at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the rehabilitation and impacts of the Bearspaw feeder main shutdown on Monday morning as Calgarians are once again under strict water use rules.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa were among dozens of organizations who held their own Pride celebrations after choosing to withdraw from events organized by Capital Pride on Sunday.
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
There were no injuries reported after a home on Montcalm Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda sustained heavy damage in a fire.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to toughen knife laws and step up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers Monday as he visited the scene of the knife attack in which a suspected Islamic extremist from Syria is accused of killing three people.
Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 31 people in two separate attacks on Monday and security forces killed 12 insurgents, officials said, in one of the deadliest days of violence in the restive Baluchistan province, with reports of other shootings and destruction in the area.
Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
The body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier was recovered Sunday, park rangers said.
Terrifying video shows the moment a small helicopter crashed into waters off an Italian beach, as shocked beachgoers looked on.
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
From New York to Hawaii, people can spot security robots equipped with a suite of sensors patrolling the perimeters of some residential communities and apartment buildings.
French authorities have detained Pavel Durov, the French-Russian billionaire who founded the messaging app Telegram, at an airport outside Paris, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
A famed director's self-funded epic, a quirky Stephen King adaptation and Pamela Anderson's return to the big screen are among the offerings at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Isabella Pires first noticed what she calls the 'gradual apathy pandemic' in eighth grade. Only a handful of classmates registered for service projects she helped organize at her Massachusetts school. Even fewer actually showed up.
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England's first ever foreign-born coach after making his name winning trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, has died.
French performer Barbara Butch carried the Paralympic torch Sunday evening in an act of defiance after being targeted by hate speech over her appearance in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.
Athletes train their whole lives for the opportunity to win an Olympic medal. The step onto the podium is the culmination of a lifetime of effort, determination and sacrifice.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
Vancouver high school student Cameron Lee and his father Matthew are loading up the car with hockey gear – everything from skates, helmets, shoulder pads and pants – preparing to head to the Yukon to deliver it to a minor hockey league.
A woman in Surrey is speaking out after she says a large off-leash dog attacked her and her dog in a common hallway in their Cloverdale apartment building.
A large tree fell onto a house in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday morning after a night of heavy rain in the city.
Thousands of Ontario riders will return to their normal commute this morning as a train line and station are set to resume service with the work stoppage by Canada's two major railways coming to an end.
Summer temperatures are expected to return to Toronto today.
A 44-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another individual with a hammer in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the rehabilitation and impacts of the Bearspaw feeder main shutdown on Monday morning as Calgarians are once again under strict water use rules.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for two men convicted of mischief at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a home on Sunday evening.
One person has died after a single-vehicle collision west of Kemptville on Monday morning.
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
Provincial police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assaulting a woman during heavy traffic on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this week.
A business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has been the target of an alleged arson attack for the second time in four days.
A family from Dollard-des-Ormeaux in Montreal's West Island says they deserve answers after two of their family members were shot during a police operation.
Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
On the last day of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, organizers are still struggling to reach their funding goal.
Public library workers in Halifax are on strike Monday after conciliation talks broke down over the weekend.
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.
Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.
Highway 7 is closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau.
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
A driver and passenger stopped in North Bay, Ont., last week are facing several alcohol and cannabis-related charges.
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Lambton OPP and Walpole Island police and emergency services were called to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
One person is facing charges and a machete has been seized following a weapons investigation at a Sarnia motel.
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
Fire investigators are examining a garage after a suspicious fire Friday.
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
A Windsor mother and her five children are calling on the City of Windsor to dismantle a growing encampment behind their Crawford Avenue home.
A 20-year-old man from Lakeshore has been charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, operation while prohibited, failure to stop after accident, dangerous operation and driving while under suspension.
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby on Sunday morning.
A man was caught on camera riding an e-scooter in the fast lane of the Trans-Canada Highway in Burnaby, B.C. recently.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Canadian alt-punk rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and preformed in West Nipissing over the weekend.
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
