World

    • 3 people stabbed during London's Notting Hill Carnival, police say

    Participants take part in the Children's Day Parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London, Sunday Aug. 25, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP) Participants take part in the Children's Day Parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London, Sunday Aug. 25, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Three people were stabbed during the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's biggest street festival, with a 32-year-old woman suffering "life-threatening" injuries, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

    More than 1 million people are expected to attend the carnival, a celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that takes place every year on the streets of the Notting Hill neighbourhood in west London. Some 7,000 police officers have been assigned to the event, which concludes Monday.

    Police said they made 90 arrests on Sunday, including 10 people who were detained for assaulting emergency workers, 18 for possession of offensive weapons and four for sexual offenses.

    "Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration," the Met said in a statement. "Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News