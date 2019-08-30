

The Associated Press





WARSAW, Poland -- Three people have been hit by lighting while trekking in the Tatra Mountains, where a thunderstorm killed five people last week, officials in southern Poland said Friday.

Edward Wlazlo, head of the Tatra National Park guards, said the three were injured during a storm while trekking between Hala Gasienicowa and Kuznice, south of the Zakopane mountain resort.

Andrzej Maciata of the Tatra emergency service TOPR said one of the three, a woman, passed out briefly but the regained consciousness and attempted to walk down to Kuzniece, aided by her companions. They were met by rescuers who had set out on an all-terrain vehicle to find them. They took the woman to a hospital in Zakopane.

Maciata said a helicopter that was also dispatched had to turn back due to bad weather.

Last week, a thunderstorm over the Tatras killed four tourists in Poland, including two children, and a Czech tourist in the Slovak part of the mountains.