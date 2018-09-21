

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A woman stabbed five people -- including three newborn babies -- early Friday inside a New York City home that was apparently being used as a neighbourhood nursery and then slashed her own wrist, police said.

All of those wounded in the attack, which happened before 4 a.m., were hospitalized but expected to survive. The 52-year-old suspect was in police custody.

No immediate charges were filed, and police said the motive was under investigation.

Investigators were trying to piece together what happened inside the building, a three-story, multifamily townhouse in a neighbourhood popular with Chinese immigrants in the Flushing section of Queens. Among the questions was whether the place was operating as an unlicensed child-care facility.

Police responding to a 911 call discovered 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl who had been stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl with cuts to her ear, chin and lip. The father of one of the children and a woman who worked there were also stabbed, police said.

A butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.

The woman suspected in the attack was discovered bleeding and unconscious in the basement, and after officers applied a tourniquet, she regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital, police said.

State records indicate that a business called Mei Xin Care Inc. was registered at the address, but there was no listed phone number for that company.