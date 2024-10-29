World

    • 3 men indicted in a case involving an alleged plan to attack a Jewish target in Germany

    A German flag is fixed on top of the silo of a farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A German flag is fixed on top of the silo of a farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
    Share
    BERLIN -

    Three men have been charged in a case that involves an alleged plan to attack a Jewish target in western Germany, prosecutors said Tuesday.

    The 25-year-old main suspect, a German citizen whose name wasn't released in line with local privacy rules, flew to Istanbul in April with the intention of continuing to Syria to join with Islamic extremist fighters, prosecutors in Stuttgart said. That plan failed and he returned to Germany.

    Along with an 18-year-old German-Turkish dual national, he then allegedly planned an attack on a Jewish facility in either Heidelberg or Mannheim. The pair also discussed getting fatally shot by police after such an attack and then having a video claim of responsibility released with recriminations against German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his policy toward Israel, prosecutors said.

    The aim of the planned attack was an end to cooperation between Germany and Israel, they added. Germany is a staunch ally of Israel.

    The main suspect is already in custody because he is accused of the attempted manslaughter of a German police officer during a raid in May related to the alleged attack plan. He has now been charged with preparing a serious act of violence and conspiracy to murder

    The 18-year-old, who is also in custody, was charged with being an accessory to preparing a serious act of violence and conspiracy to murder.

    A second 25-year-old German is accused of driving the main suspect to Stuttgart Airport, knowing that the man's plan was to try to travel to Syria. He was charged with being an accessory to preparing a serious act of violence.

    The state court in Heilbronn will have to decide whether, and if so when, to send the case to trial.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News