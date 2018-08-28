

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three men in Pennsylvania are facing more than 1,400 charges that include having sex with animals, in one of the “most extreme” cases of animal abuse the district attorney’s office says it has ever encountered.

A 16-year-old boy living with the men on a makeshift farm in Munson, PA. alerted police to alleged sexual abuse of animals including dogs, horses, a cow and a goat, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The statement said the teenager told police the men used a “specially designed ‘V’ shaped pen” in order to have sex with the animals on the farm.

In the early hours of Aug. 18, state police served a search warrant on the property and arrested the three men. During the search, officers found a large volume of homemade videos, along with recording equipment and cameras.

William Shaw, the district attorney for Clearfield County, said there were also reports of semi-automatic weapons on the farm. It’s unclear, however, if any weapons were found on the premises.

The district attorney said the 16-year-old boy has been taken into protective custody. He said there isn’t any evidence the teenager was sexually abused, but the investigation will continue to determine the “extent of mental or physical abuse the juvenile may have been exposed to.”

The state police and the SPCA are still in the process of finding new homes for the animals, but they should find a placement for them in the “near future,” Shaw said in a statement.

Terry Wallace, 41, Matthew Brubaker, 32, and Marc Measnikoff, 34, have been charged with 1,460 counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with animals and cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. Bail has been set at US$100,000 for each of the men.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.