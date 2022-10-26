3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Defence attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick, right, awaits the verdict with his client, Paul Bellar, in a trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson, Mich. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) Defence attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick, right, awaits the verdict with his client, Paul Bellar, in a trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson, Mich. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social