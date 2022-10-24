3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter.
Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue
A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K., on Monday.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Canada
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
-
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
-
Air quality statement issued in GTA over Diwali fireworks and stagnant weather
Environment Canada is warning air quality across parts of Toronto and surrounding areas could deteriorate tonight as expected Diwali fireworks combine with stagnant weather conditions.
World
-
3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter.
-
Who is Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s new prime minister?
Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot -- and the chance to say 'I told you so.'
-
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers' leader gets COVID-19
The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 60 at celebration
Air strikes by Myanmar's military killed more than 60 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday.
-
Man travelling to World Cup on foot reported missing in Iran
A Spanish man who was documenting his ambitious journey by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest.
-
Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an unusual proceeding in which the judge will issue a verdict after lawyers submit written arguments.
Politics
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
Health
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
-
Mariah Carey is having a Christmas concert in Toronto. Here's what you need to know
The ‘Queen of Christmas’ is set to perform a holiday concert in Toronto this December.
-
Kim Kardashian misses Vegas birthday surprise after private jet couldn't land
Kim Kardashian was all set to take on Las Vegas for her 42nd birthday over the weekend, but unfortunately it didn't happen because weather made it dangerous for their plane to land, forcing the flight to turn around and return to California.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
Donald Trump's company went on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president.
-
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry.
Lifestyle
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
Sports
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
Steph Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.