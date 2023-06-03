3 Israeli soldiers, Egyptian officer killed in gun battle at the border

Israeli soldiers secure a gate leading to a military base following a deadly shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Israeli soldiers secure a gate leading to a military base following a deadly shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social