3 girls killed in stabbing at Taylor Swift-themed U.K. dance class. 7 people still critically wounded

Warning: This article contains graphic content that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.
Three young girls killed in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England were identified Tuesday as police questioned the 17-year-old suspect arrested in the attack that wounded 10 others.
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, died early Tuesday from her injuries, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, died Monday, police said.
"Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our princess," Aguiar's parents said in a statement released by police. "Like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that."
King's family said no words could describe their devastation at the loss "of our little girl Bebe."
Eight children and two adults remain hospitalized after the attack in Southport. Both adults and five of the children are in critical condition.
Swift said on Instagram that she was "completely in shock" and still taking in "the horror" of the event.
"These were just little kids at a dance class," she wrote. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
People left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute at a police cordon on the street lined with brick houses in the seaside resort near Liverpool where the beach and pier attract vacationers from across northwest England.
Witnesses described scenes "from a horror movie" as bloodied children ran from the attack just before noon Monday. The teenage suspect was arrested soon afterward on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police said he was born in Cardiff, Wales, and had lived for years in a village about three miles (five kilometres) from Southport. He has not yet been charged.
Police said detectives are not treating Monday's attack as terror-related and are not looking for any other suspects.
People posted online tributes and messages of support for teacher Leanne Lucas, the organizer of the event, who was one of those attacked.
"We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.
A group of Swift's U.K. fans calling themselves "Swifties for Southport" launched an online fundraiser to help families of the victims. It raised over 100,000 pounds (US$129,000) within 24 hours.
The rampage is the latest shocking attack in a country where a recent rise in knife crime has stoked anxieties and led to calls for the government to do more to clamp down on bladed weapons, which are by far the most commonly used instruments in U.K. homicides.
Witnesses described hearing screams and seeing children covered in blood emerging from the Hart Space, a community centre that hosts everything from pregnancy workshops and meditation sessions to women's boot camps.
The Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop was a summer vacation activity for children aged about six to 11.
"They were in the road, running from the nursery," said Bare Varathan, who owns a shop nearby. "They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere," he said, indicating the neck, back and chest.
Richard Townes, a children's entertainer from Southport, said parents in texting groups are terrified now to send their children to summer programs.
"I have a five-year-old daughter who could have just as easily been at the class," Townes said. "I feel helpless and like I can't do anything."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "horrendous and deeply shocking." King Charles III sent his "condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies" to those affected by the "utterly horrific incident."
Prince William and wife Catherine said that "as parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."
Colin Parry, who owns a nearby auto body shop, told The Guardian that the suspect arrived by taxi.
"He came down our driveway in a taxi and didn't pay for the taxi, so I confronted him at that point," Parry was quoted as saying. "He was quite aggressive, he said, 'What are you gonna do about it?"'
Parry said most of the victims appeared to be young girls.
"It is like a scene from a horror movie. ... It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport," he said.
Britain's worst attack on children occurred in 1996, when 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton shot 16 kindergartners and their teacher dead in a school gymnasium in Dunblane, Scotland. The U.K. subsequently banned the private ownership of almost all handguns.
Mass shootings and killings with firearms are exceptionally rare in Britain, where knives were used in about 40 per cent of homicides in the year to March 2023.
Mass stabbings are also very rare, according to Iain Overton, executive director of Action on Armed Violence.
"Most knife attacks are one-on-one and personal — either domestic violence or gang related — so this tragedy is very unusual and, accordingly, garners lots of media interest," Overton said. "This offers no comfort to the grieving families, of course."
Several attacks in recent years have generated outrage and received a tremendous amount of attention:
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A growing set of evidence suggests that using semaglutide could lead to decreased substance use, and a large new study shows a promising link between the medication and tobacco use.
Simone Biles is set to make her second appearance at the Paris Games on Tuesday in the women's gymnastics team final, where she hopes to win her fifth Olympic gold medal for the United States.
Canada will play for gold in women’s rugby sevens after upsetting Australia 21-12 in semifinal action at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
