

The Associated Press





DECATUR, Ind. -- Police rescued an Indiana woman after three deer crashed through a window, trapping her inside her apartment with the skittish animals.

Decatur police say the 74-year-old woman was in her retirement home apartment Tuesday night when the deer crashed through a bedroom window.

The woman called 911. Officers found her trapped on her living room couch, with her walker knocked over, as one deer jumped about the room.

Sgt. Kevin Gerber says an officer shielded the woman after that deer knocked her over.

Gerber says officers subdued and removed one deer. He says two others that ended up in a bathroom were tranquilized and released.

He says the woman wasn't injured and "was amazingly calm" during her ordeal, but the deer heavily damaged her apartment.