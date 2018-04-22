

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Nashville say at least three people are dead and four others have been wounded in a mass shooting at a Waffle House, where a nude gunman allegedly opened fire early Sunday morning.

The incident allegedly occurred at 3:25 a.m.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says on Twitter that a patron "wrestled away the gunman's rifle."

Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron is warning residents in the area to keep their doors locked and remain vigilant. He said there have been reports of a nude man walking down a local road, as well as in a nearby wooded area.

“If you see a nude guy walking around this morning, call the police department immediately. That person is more than likely the suspect in this,” Aaron told reporters on Sunday.

Authorities are seeking Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Il., as a "person of interest" in the shooting. They say the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to him.

“I think it is safe to say that person of interest and suspect in this situation would be synonymous,” Aaron said.

Aaron said a witness to the shooting fled the scene and contacted police from a convenience store.