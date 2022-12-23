3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

Police at the scene of a shooting in Paris, France, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Lewis Joly / AP) Police at the scene of a shooting in Paris, France, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Lewis Joly / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'

Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social