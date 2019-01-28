3 dead, 174 hurt as tornado hits Havana
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel posted photos on Twitter of rescue workers besides what appeared to be a vehicle overturned by the storm. (DiazCanelB/Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 7:20AM EST
HAVANA - Cuba's president says a tornado in eastern Havana has killed three people and injured 174 others.
The Cuban capital was battered late Sunday and early Monday by powerful winds and heavy rains. A blackout hit many Havana neighbourhoods around 9 p.m.
Early Monday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel posted photos of himself on Twitter with rescue workers besides what appeared to be a vehicle overturned by the storm. Little further information about the storm appeared in state media.
Photos posted by Cuban media and Havana residents on Twitter showed cars crushed by fallen light posts and cars trapped in floodwaters around the city. One local radio station said on Twitter that the neighbourhoods of Regla and 10 de Octubre and the town of San Miguel de Padron had been affected by the tornado.
Estamos recorriendo lugares afectados por fenómeno atmosférico de gran intensidad en Regla. Los daños son severos, hasta el momento lamentamos la pérdida de 3 vidas humanas y se atienden 172 heridos. Varias brigadas trabajando ya en el restablecimiento #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/mPo9yAnaZy— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2019