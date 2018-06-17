3 confirmed dead in western Japan earthquake
Debris of damaged walls are scattered following an earthquake, in Ibaraki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP)
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:47PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 17, 2018 11:03PM EDT
A 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s have been killed by a strong earthquake in the western Japan metropolis of Osaka.
The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka city Monday shortly after 8 a.m.
It set off multiple building fires and toppled walls. Train service was suspended across a wide area during the morning commute.
