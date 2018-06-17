

The Associated Press





A 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s have been killed by a strong earthquake in the western Japan metropolis of Osaka.

The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka city Monday shortly after 8 a.m.

It set off multiple building fires and toppled walls. Train service was suspended across a wide area during the morning commute.