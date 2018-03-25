

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Russian authorities say that three children and a woman have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping centre in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the Sunday fire in the city 3,000 kilometres east of Moscow.

Russia's Investigative Committee initially said four children died in the fire, but committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said it was three children and a woman, all found in a children's playroom. She didn't say whether they died of burns or smoke inhalation.

State news agency Tass said nine other people were hospitalized in the blaze.