3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas

Caution tape and police cars are seen outside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)  Caution tape and police cars are seen outside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) 

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social