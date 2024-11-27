World

    • 3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says

    Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li, as he poses for a photo, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li, as he poses for a photo, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released and are returning to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, announcing a rare diplomatic agreement with Beijing in the final months of the Biden administration.

    The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung, all of whom had been designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained. Swidan had been facing a death sentence on drug charges while Li and Leung were imprisoned on espionage charges.

    “Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement.

    A U.S. official said the Biden administration had raised their cases with China in multiple meetings over the last several years, including earlier this month when U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.

    Politico was first to report the men’s release.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News