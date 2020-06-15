Police in Switzerland are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who left a very important package behind on a train – a pile of gold worth more than $260,000.

Officials say 3 kilograms of gold bars were left on a passenger train travelling between St. Gallen and Lucerne in October 2019.

After local police were unable to locate the owner, authorities are now seeking help from the public.

Simon Kopp, the information officer for the public prosecutor’s office of Lucerne, confirmed to CTVNews.ca that the gold was discovered in a parcel by a train worker, and that there are currently no suspicions it is connected to any crime.

Kopp did not provide details of how police might confirm that the gold belongs to anyone who comes forward claiming it’s theirs, but said that investigators are looking into all new information and clues.

According to an official statement released by the prosecutor’s office, the owner has five years to come forward and claim their lost gold.