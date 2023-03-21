26 per cent of world lacks clean drinking water, 46 per cent sanitation: UN report

A man carries a container with water he collected from a mountain runoff in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) A man carries a container with water he collected from a mountain runoff in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social